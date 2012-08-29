LONDON Aug 29 Michael Schumacher is back in his
Belgian 'living room' this weekend, ready to celebrate a 300th
career grand prix at a Spa-Francorchamps circuit that has
already given him so many great memories to treasure.
Only one other driver, Schumacher's former Ferrari team mate
Rubens Barrichello, has reached such a milestone in Formula One
and the seven times world champion could not have chosen a more
special place for it.
Spa was where the German made an eye-catching debut in 1991,
qualifying seventh as a little-known stand-in with the Jordan
team, and where with Benetton in 1992 he took the first of his
record 91 wins.
The longest track in Formula One, sweeping through the
Ardennes forests, was also where he won his last championship in
2004 with Ferrari. The 43-year-old has won there six times, more
than any other driver.
"Spa is like my living room; For me, it's clearly the number
one race track in the world," the Mercedes driver declared in a
team preview as Formula One returned to work after the long
August shutdown.
"It's uncanny how I always seem to have special moments
there...the fact that I will also take part in my 300th Grand
Prix at Spa was somehow almost inevitable and we will have to
celebrate it in the right way."
RAIKKONEN RECORD
While it will be a 'triple ton' for Schumacher, who is 12th
overall in the current standings and a massive 135 points behind
Ferrari's leader Fernando Alonso with nine of the 20 races
remaining, he has yet to start as many.
The definition of a start has long been open to debate, with
some excluding the 1976 German GP from Austrian Niki Lauda's
career tally because the race started afresh and without him
after his near-fatal crash.
The badly burned triple champion's deadpan response to being
informed later that he had not officially started the race has
gone down in F1 folklore: "Oh yes? So what happened to my ear?".
Schumacher did not start the 1996 French GP, despite
qualifying on pole, after his Ferrari engine failed on the
formation lap. He also crashed at the 1999 British GP, breaking
his leg in an accident before a re-start.
Mercedes, who took a breakthrough win in China with Nico
Rosberg in April and celebrated Schumacher's return to the
podium for the first time since 2006 when he finished third in
Valencia in June, will hope to make it a weekend to remember
even if they are far from favourites.
Spa - dripping with history as well as everything else the
notoriously fickle local climate can throw at it - is just about
every Formula One driver's top track with its fast-flowing
layout and sweeping plunge down and up through Eau Rouge.
It is no place for the faint-hearted, rewarding the fearless
as the list of winners testifies: Only two in the last 25 years
have not gone on to win titles or been champions already.
Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen still holds the lap record, set with
McLaren in 2004, and the Finn's last grand prix victory was at
Spa with Ferrari in 2009 before he left F1 for two years to go
rallying.
Raikkonen, fifth overall and 48 points adrift of Spaniard
Alonso, has won four times in Belgium - including three times in
a row between 2004 and 2007 - and has the best record at Spa
over the last 10 years.
After finishing second in Hungary in the last race before
the summer break, Raikkonen will fancy his chances of a first
win with his new team - particularly if the weather stays dry.
"Of course, we will do our very best to win this race. I
have stood in the middle of the podium a few times and I want to
be there again," he said. "For me it is the greatest racing
circuit in the world. It is my favourite place."
Lotus technical director James Allison was hopeful that the
circuit would play to the strengths of the E20 car.
"If it's a dry weekend Spa fits the category of circuit at
which we are most confident, so all of us are excited to be
going there," he said. "If it's a wet weekend it's a much more
open question; for all teams, not just for us."
Ferrari and McLaren have traditionally gone well at Spa
while Red Bull's double champion Sebastian Vettel won last year
from pole.
Alonso, pushing hard for a third title and set for a
record-equalling 24th successive race in the points, Red Bull's
Mark Webber and McLaren's Jenson Button have never won at Spa
and all will be pushing hard to add the classic trophy to their
collections as the season enters its decisive phase.
