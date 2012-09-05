By Alan Baldwin
MONZA, Italy, Sept 5 McLaren's Jenson Button has
finished runner-up in the Italian Grand Prix for the past three
years but, strangely, the prospect of actually winning it this
weekend does not fill his heart with unconfined joy.
Monza, Ferrari's home race, is the temple of Italian
motorsport and anyone who beats the red cars is never going to
feel the true love of the hugely-partisan massed hordes of local
'tifosi' (fans).
Button, winner in Belgium last weekend from pole to
chequered flag, had few problems in 2010 when he finished second
to Ferrari's Fernando Alonso with Brazilian Felipe Massa third
for the Scuderia. But last year he crossed the line ahead of the
Spaniard and that did not go down so well.
Alonso arrives this time leading the standings, despite
suffering his first retirement in more than a year at Spa when
he was shunted out in a first corner pile-up, and will be
expected to deliver in a car he claims is the slowest of the
leading teams.
McLaren have won the last two races and, with their staff
marking every team victory by donning 'rocket red' T-shirts for
post-race celebrations, there is every chance of the fans seeing
red this year - if not the richer tone they prefer.
"Monza's just a little bit different," Button told Reuters.
"Winning in Monza is a great feeling but it's not one that
you enjoy standing on the podium at," added the Briton, who has
never won at the high-speed track outside Milan and needs every
point he can get to close the gap in the title race.
"The tifosi are there to support Ferrari...they're not there
to support us," said the Englishman, runner-up to then-team mate
and former Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello at Monza in the
2009 season when he won the title with Brawn GP.
"I don't like people booing. I'm not used to football
crowds. But Monza's a great place...so yeah, it would be great
to win there."
RED WAVE
The Monza crowd - particularly in these days of economic
hardship - is not what it was in the days when Enzo Ferrari was
alive, with fans scaling the advertising hoardings for a better
view and invading the track in their thousands after the race in
a red wave sweeping all before it.
But it is still one of the most evocative stretches of
asphalt anywhere in motor racing.
"When I think of Monza, I immediately see everything through
a red veil," said Mercedes' Michael Schumacher, winner of five
of his record seven titles with Ferrari and still hailed as one
of the Maranello immortals despite now racing in silver
overalls.
"It is the beating racing heart of Italy, everything there
lives and breathes Ferrari, and I must inevitably think of the
good times I spent there."
The wooded royal park is home to a track unlike any other,
steeped in history and with the pre-war banking still surviving
if no longer a part of the layout, but the star attraction is
never in doubt.
"We will have so many fans supporting us in the Autodromo
and I'm sure that we will get a boost from the emotion they will
transfer to the team and the drivers," said Ferrari team
principal Stefano Domenicali.
"The more 'horsepower' the fans can give us, the better."
Alonso has a lead of 24 points over Red Bull's titleholder
Sebastian Vettel while Button, sixth overall, is a hefty 63
adrift of the Spaniard but with a sense of momentum after
picking up from a mid-season slump.
If Alonso were to draw another blank and Vettel to win to
take the overall lead, the gloom descending over Monza would be
almost tangible.
Button's team mate Lewis Hamilton will be champing to get
back on the podium after winning in Hungary just before the
August break and then being caught in the same first lap
collision as Alonso at Spa.
The Briton will also have learned his lesson after Tweeting
secret team data to the world, a gaffe that 'disappointed'
Button as much as the rest of the team.
French driver Romain Grosjean is serving a one-race ban,
although he is still due to be present, for causing the Spa
pile-up that fortunately caused no injury despite his car flying
inches over Alonso's head.
Jerome D'Ambrosio, Belgian of Italian extraction, will fill
in for Grosjean in a car that has provided regular podium
appearances this season and could make him his country's first
driver in 20 years to score a point.
His Finnish team mate Kimi Raikkonen, very much a title
contender despite not having won a race yet in his comeback
season, looks a good bet as ever as he chases his fourth podium
in a row and 10th successive points finish.
Vettel, winner from pole last year, and Australian team mate
Mark Webber will also be among the favourites.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman.)