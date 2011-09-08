By Alan Baldwin
| MONZA, Italy, Sept 8
MONZA, Italy, Sept 8 Red Bull will need to be
quicker than ever at Monza this weekend if Formula One's runaway
leader Sebastian Vettel is to get on the podium at Ferrari's
home circuit.
The champion, winner of seven of the 12 races to date this
season, has little to worry about given that he is 92 points
clear at the top after leading Australian team mate and closest
rival Mark Webber to a one-two at Spa in Belgium.
But Monza, the fastest circuit on the calendar as well as a
temple of Italian motorsport, has played more to the strengths
of Ferrari and McLaren in recent years.
Since Red Bull Racing appeared on the scene in 2005, the
team has yet to finish on the podium at the circuit outside
Milan while Ferrari have won eight of the last 15 there.
Vettel triumphed with Red Bull's Italian-based sister team
Toro Rosso in 2008, when he celebrated his first win, but the
Monza fans are not alone in expecting Ferrari and Fernando
Alonso to repeat last year's success in Sunday's final European
race of the season.
"Of course this is our target, our objective but it will be
very difficult," Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali told
Reuters at a fan event at Pirelli headquarters on Wednesday.
"I am expecting, I hope, that during the race we will be
very competitive.
"This year in qualifying we have seen that we did not have
the package to be quick on the single lap and I would say it is
more difficult to be on pole," he added.
"But this year with the two sectors of DRS (adjustable rear
wing) and this new situation with the tyres, I think everything
is possible."
WEAKEST CIRCUIT
If Alonso -- who has only one win to his credit so far this
year -- can repeat last year's pole position for Ferrari, then
he will end a Red Bull run of qualifying domination that
stretches back to last season's final race in Abu Dhabi.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, smarting from his non-finish at
Spa, and 2009 champion team mate Jenson Button -- runner-up for
the past two years at Monza -- will also be the men to beat
while Mercedes and old Ferrari favourite Michael Schumacher can
never be counted out.
"We know Monza, in recent years, has been our weakest
circuit and we know Ferrari will be strong there, as they
historically are, as will McLaren and Mercedes," Red Bull team
boss Christian Horner said after Belgium.
"But this result gives us a lot of confidence, and we will
be going to Monza to try and better our previous best result
which is a fourth place."
Vettel and Webber were fourth and sixth respectively last
year, the Australian's best result at Monza in nine visits, but
the car's sector times at Spa this time around have raised Red
Bull spirits.
With Vettel's second title fast approaching, and just seven
races remaining, it would be entirely consistent if the German
did not win on Sunday.
Only twice in the last 20 years has the winner of the
Italian Grand Prix gone on to take the title that year, although
on both those occasions it was a German who did it -- Schumacher
in 2000 and 2003 with Ferrari.
"Monza holds incredibly special memories for me," said
Vettel this week, reminiscing about his 2008 win. "That's
something I will never forget - I had goosebumps standing on the
podium with the fans below.
"The track is not particularly physically demanding but,
despite that, it is certainly not easy. Because of the long
straights we drive with less rear wing than at other circuits,
so the car can be more unstable."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)