MONACO May 25 Four times world champion Alain
Prost tipped Jenson Button for the Formula One title before the
season started and the Frenchman is not changing his opinion
five races later.
Even after seeing five different winners from five separate
teams triumph so far, the little 'Professor' felt the McLaren
driver was still a good bet to scoop his second championship.
"At the beginning of the season, before the first race, I
said it could be a championship for Jenson Button because of the
tyres," he told reporters at a wet Monaco Grand Prix on Friday.
"Today I don't know but let's say again Jenson because maybe
he could be the more consistent driver during the year.
"I like his attitude, I like it in the car and outside the
car," continued Prost, who was overall runner-up on the only
other occasion (in 1983) when Formula One had five different
winners in the first five races.
"I like (Red Bull's) Mark Webber. I like these gentlemen.
There are a lot of nice guys in Formula One today. It's quite a
good generation."
Button, the 2009 champion with Brawn GP, won the
season-opening race in Australia but has scored just two points
in the last two races.
The 32-year-old Englishman, a great admirer of Prost and a
similarly smooth driver who knows how to look after his tyres,
is sixth overall but only 16 points off leaders Sebastian Vettel
and Fernando Alonso.
Button was fastest in Thursday practice, but largely because
he managed to get a quick lap in on the super-soft tyres before
the rain fell.
EXPERT ALONSO
Prost, who won his titles with McLaren and Williams and also
ran his own team in Formula One, said Ferrari's Alonso and 2007
champion Kimi Raikkonen, for Lotus, were also ones to watch.
"Alonso's season is a good example of consistency, always
pushing and always there," said the former Ferrari driver.
"Even when the car was not that good at the beginning of the
season, he took the opportunity when he had it... he finished in
the points and that is typically how you can win a championship
even if the car is maybe not the best.
"Fernando is an expert at that," he added. "And the other
drivers, they know that Fernando is driving this way."
Raikkonen returned this season after two years in rallying
and Prost, the only Frenchman to win an F1 title, said he had
been surprised by the Finn's mentality.
"OK, it's still Kimi. And I like him because at least he's
not playing a game or a role," he said of a driver famed for his
dislike of PR and media work and monosyllabic mutterings off the
track and blistering speed on it.
"We all know him but his positive attitude and the way he
drives is not bad at all. It's quite impressive. He could be
quite a surprise this year."
Raikkonen's team mate Romain Grosjean was second fastest in
both practice sessions on Friday and has also chalked up the
first podium of his F1 career this season.
France has not had a grand prix winner since Olivier Panis
won in a wet Monaco in 1996 but Grosjean, last year's GP2
champion, certainly has the tools to get a result.
"I think he has a chance because he is going quite well, his
car is one of the best. It may be one of the most consistent
cars since the beginning of the year," said Prost, the winner of
51 races including four Monaco Grands Prix.
"In Monaco it could be his day. But Monaco is Monaco. It
depends on the weather, the qualifying, but he looks very fast
and very well in his head," added the Frenchman.
"He has the confidence now, he has been supported a lot
inside the team and outside which gives him more confidence so
he's OK."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)