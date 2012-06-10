By Steve Keating
| MONTREAL, June 10
MONTREAL, June 10 The Canadian Grand Prix
started under heightened security on Sunday after student
protesters had threated to disrupt the Formula One race.
Race fans arriving at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve under
brilliant sunny skies were met by a heavy and vigorous police
presence at all entry points to the island track which hosts the
seventh round of the season.
Security efforts were primarily focused on Montreal's subway
system, which provides the main link to the island, that
protesters had threatened to overload.
A bomb threat briefly shut down the system on Sunday but
caused no major delays as close to 100,000 Formula One fans made
their way to the race track.
Closer to the 2pm (1600 GMT) start, however, CBC radio
reported that tensions were running high on the metro.
The organisers' biggest worry is that protesters might
follow through on threats to invade the track, prompting beefed
up security around the entire 4.361 km layout.
The sometimes violent student strike, which began in
mid-February after the Quebec provincial government announced
plans to raise tuition fees, has taken on a wider scope with
groups opposed to global capitalism, anarchists and labour
unions joining in.
Protesters have made their presence felt during the four-day
festival, which is among Canada's biggest tourist events, with
noisy nightly run-ins with Montreal riot police that resulted in
several arrests but no major incidents.
Before Sunday, protesters had targeted the many events
connected to the race and particularly the area around the
city's Crescent Street, which served as party central for the
Formula One weekend.
They taunted well-heeled revelers and pushed their way into
the avenue's posh bars and restaurants. The mix of tourists and
protesters was a potentially complicated and dangerous one for
police, who used tear gas to break up at least one demonstration
on Saturday night.
"I was pretty nervous because I saw the riot police - never
been in that situation in my life before so, I was kind of
shocked," Raj Nadesan, who was in Montreal for the race told
Reuters.
"This is the first time I've seen police presence (on the
metro)."
On a quiet Sunday morning, there were few signs of
protesters in Montreal's downtown core. One lone student stood
at an intersection banging a saucepan, which has become a symbol
of the student protest.
The VIP guests and sponsors were cloistered safely away
inside the well-protected paddock area.
