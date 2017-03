MELBOURNE, March 16 Qualifying for the season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix will be completed before the race on Sunday after heavy rain forced the postponement of the final two sections on Saturday.

The opening segment of qualifying was completed after a delay but, as the rain persisted and the skies grew darker, race officials decided the final two parts would take place at 11am local time (2300 GMT) on Sunday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Alan Baldwin.)