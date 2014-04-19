UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI, April 19 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton chalked up his third pole position in four races in a rainswept Chinese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.
The Briton's best time of one minute 53.860 seconds was 0.595 of a second quicker than Red Bull's Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who joined him on the front row.
Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel was third fastest, but more than a second slower than Hamilton.
Championship leader Nico Rosberg completed the second row for Mercedes after spinning on his final flying lap. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts