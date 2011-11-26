Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Nov 26 Qualifying result of the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos (Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace) in Sao Paulo on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull 1min 11.918secs 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull 1:12.099 3. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:12.283 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:12.480 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:12.591 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:13.050 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:13.068 8. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 1:13.298 9. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 1:13.761 10.Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes - - - - - - - - - - 11. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 1:13.584 12. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams 1:13.801 13. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso 1:13.804 14. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 1:13.919 15. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 1:14.053 16. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 1:14.129 17. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 1:14.182 - - - - - - - - - - 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 1:14.625 19. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus 1:15.068 20. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Lotus 1:15.358 21. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT 1:16.631 22. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT 1:16.890 23. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin 1:17.019 24. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin 1:17.060 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-17: second qualifying session 18-24: first qualifying session
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.