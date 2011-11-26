Nov 26 Qualifying result of the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos (Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace) in Sao Paulo on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull 1min 11.918secs 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull 1:12.099 3. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:12.283 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:12.480 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:12.591 6. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:13.050 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:13.068 8. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 1:13.298 9. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 1:13.761 10.Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes - - - - - - - - - - 11. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 1:13.584 12. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams 1:13.801 13. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso 1:13.804 14. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 1:13.919 15. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 1:14.053 16. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 1:14.129 17. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 1:14.182 - - - - - - - - - - 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 1:14.625 19. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus 1:15.068 20. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Lotus 1:15.358 21. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT 1:16.631 22. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT 1:16.890 23. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin 1:17.019 24. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin 1:17.060 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-17: second qualifying session 18-24: first qualifying session

