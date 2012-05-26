Motor racing-Elliott claims second consecutive Daytona pole
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.
May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Provisional qualifying result from the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday 1. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:14.301 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:14.381 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:14.448 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:14.583 5. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:14.639 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:14.948 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:15.049 8. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:15.199 9. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:15.245 10. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault - - - - - - - - - - 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:15.421 12. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 1:15.508 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:15.536 14. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams - Renault 1:15.709 15. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:15.718 16. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:15.878 17. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:16.885 - - - - - - - - - - 18. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 1:16.538 19. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Caterham - Renault 1:17.404 20. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia - Cosworth 1:17.947 21. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT - Cosworth 1:18.096 22. Charles Pic (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:18.476 23. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT - Cosworth 1:19.310 24. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-17: second qualifying session 18-24: first qualifying session
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.
LONDON, Feb 17 Liberty Media wants to steer Formula One towards a "better place" but there are no quick fixes for the sport's evident problems, newly-appointed motorsport head Ross Brawn has said ahead of talks with teams.