- Nov 12 Qualifying result from the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:38.481 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:38.622 3. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:38.631 4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:38.858 5. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:39.058 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:39.695 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:39.773 8. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:40.662 9. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.768 10. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes - - - - - - - - - - 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:40.874 12. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 1:40.919 13. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:41.009 14. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 1:41.079 15. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:41.162 16. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 1:41.240 17. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Cosworth 1:41.760 - - - - - - - - - - 18. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:42.979 19. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Lotus - Renault 1:43.884 20. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin - Cosworth 1:44.515 21. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT - Cosworth 1:44.641 22. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin - Cosworth 1:44.699 23. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT - Cosworth 1:45.159 24. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams - Cosworth - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-17: second qualifying session 18-24: first qualifying session