Motor racing-Capito exits McLaren after Dennis departure
LONDON, Feb 7 Chief executive Jost Capito is leaving McLaren following the departure of ousted boss Ron Dennis, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
Oct 15 Formula One Korean Grand Prix qualifying from Yeongam on Saturday. 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:35.820 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull -Renault 1:36.042 3. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:36.126 4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull -Renault 1:36.468 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:36.831 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:36.980 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:37.754 8. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 1:38.124 9. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India -Mercedes (NT) 10. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India -Mercedes (NT) 11. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso -Ferrari 1:38.315 12. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:38.354 13. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso -Ferrari 1:38.508 14. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber -Ferrari 1:38.775 15. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 1:38.791 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams -Cosworth 1:39.189 17. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber -Ferrari 1:39.443 18. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams -Cosworth 1:39.538 19. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 1:40.522 20. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Team Lotus 1:41.101 21. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin -Cosworth 1:42.091 22. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin -Cosworth 1:43.483 23. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT -Cosworth 1:43.758 24. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT -Cosworth (NT) (NT) denotes no time posted in session (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 4 Formula One's new owners Liberty Media may have made a mistake in ousting commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone immediately after completing their takeover of the sport, according to former FIA president Max Mosley.
VIENNA, Feb 3 Formula One teams should consider Liberty Media's invitation to take a stake in the sport and should not reject it out of hand, Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said on Friday.