By Alan Baldwin
ABU DHABI Nov 11 Williams should sign
Kimi Raikkonen for next season, McLaren team boss Martin
Whitmarsh said on Friday in a ringing endorsement of his former
driver.
"Try and sign him," he told a post-practice news conference
at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when asked what advice he would
offer team founder Frank Williams about the 2007 world champion.
"We all know he's quick," he added. "I think people
underestimate how intelligent he can be.
"I hope that he's hungry, I'm sure that he hasn't lost the
capability to thrill us in Formula One. I think it would be
fantastic for Formula One."
Raikkonen, who won his title with Ferrari, quit Formula One
for rallying at the end of 2009 but remains hugely popular with
the fans.
He has confirmed talks with Williams about a comeback while
that team's shareholder Christian 'Toto' Wolff has said the Finn
is one of several options as a possible replacement for
Brazilian Rubens Barrichello.
Frank Williams, attending the same news conference, said it
was "not clear exactly" who would be in his cars next year.
"I'm sure (Venezuelan) Pastor (Maldonado) will be in one
car, Rubens maybe. We haven't really made up our minds what we
want to do before we talk to Rubens," he added.
Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali agreed with
Whitmarsh, while recognising that Williams needed no advice.
"I know Kimi very well, he's very talented and very strong
and if he wants to come back then for sure he has something he
wants to show to everyone about him and the fact that he was the
last world champion with us," he said.
SCHUMACHER POSITIVE
Racetrack rivals agreed a Raikkonen comeback would also
liven up the social scene.
"If Kimi decides to come back, I think the main difference
for me will be that the parties after the races will be a little
bit better," said Team Lotus's Finnish driver Heikki Kovalainen.
Raikkonen, so often monosyllabic in his F1 news conferences,
had an off-track reputation as a party animal.
Among other exploits, he once entered a powerboat race in a
gorilla suit as 'James Hunt' and was photographed asleep on a
bench with an inflatable dolphin outside a Spanish nightclub.
"I had a few drinks and danced. Why not?" Raikkonen was
quoted as saying afterwards.
Michael Schumacher, the seven-times world champion whose
place at Ferrari was taken by the Finn at the end of 2006,
enjoyed some memorable post-season parties with Raikkonen.
The German, who made his own comeback last year after three
years out, was reluctant to offer any advice but could see
potential for entertainment.
"I would be very happy to see him back. We have had some
very good times and I look forward for some on track and off
track occasions -- it will be good," he said.
Getting back into the groove after a couple of years away
might not be too difficult either.
"In the end, you think how much can you recall your
potential. How much can you drive the car to its limit. That is
the main concern that was answered right away at the first
test," said the 42-year-old Schumacher of his own case.
"It took me probably 15 laps to sort of get back and drive
the car, not at its full limit but close and from then on it is
just a matter of time. I am pretty sure with Kimi he is capable
of doing so."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer; For
