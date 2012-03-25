By Abhishek Takle
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 25 Kimi Raikkonen
recovered from a five-place grid penalty to finish fifth in
Sunday's rain-interrupted Malaysian Grand Prix despite never
having driven on Pirelli's wet-weather tyres before.
The 2007 world champion had qualified his Lotus fifth but
was docked five places on the grid due to a gearbox change on
Friday.
The Finn, who seems to have lost none of his devastating
pace during two years away from Formula One, moved up from 10th
on the grid as the race progressed, setting the fastest lap in
the process.
"It was a bit difficult as I didn't know how the
intermediate or wet tyres would react as it was my first time on
the wet-weather Pirellis," said the 32-year-old Raikkonen, who
returned to Formula One this year after a spell in rallying.
Raikkonen's speed left his team boss Eric Boullier wondering
what the driver could have done around the wet and slippery
Sepang circuit had he not been hit by the penalty.
"Kimi had a flawless race. He was very consistent in all
conditions and his best lap shows what could have been without
his grid penalty," Boullier said.
