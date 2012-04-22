By Alan Baldwin
| MANAMA, April 22
MANAMA, April 22 Kimi Raikkonen missed the first
victory of his Formula One comeback in Bahrain on Sunday but was
in no doubt that he would win again after making a quick return
to the grand prix podium.
The 2007 world champion with Ferrari, returning with Lotus
this season, finished second after challenging Red Bull's race
winner Sebastian Vettel from the halfway point with a car on
fresher tyres.
"It's a bit disappointing that I didn't manage to do it. But
I made a small mistake at the beginning and lost one place to
Ferrari," the Finn, who has spent the last two years in
rallying, told reporters.
"I had to re-overtake him and it took a little time. I got
past the people quite easily but if you look in the end I think
we still took too long and we couldn't win the race. But at
least we got the podium with both cars."
The second place, with French team mate Romain Grosjean
taking his first podium in third place, was a just reward after
the disappointment of Shanghai last weekend when Raikkonen went
from second place to 14th in the last nine laps as the tyres
lost grip.
The last time Raikkonen stood on the Formula One podium was
in Italy in September 2009, with his last win in Belgium the
previous month.
"After the last race we tried hard and failed and probably
people thought we were a bit stupid," commented the man known as
the 'Iceman'.
"I think the team deserves what we have achieved now. We
have been working hard. We've not been 100 per cent happy with
how the weekends have run so far but finally we've got some
proper results for the team, so it's an important step."
The points lifted Lotus to third place, behind Red Bull and
McLaren and 12 clear of Ferrari.
Raikkonen had qualified 11th, a position that would have
left him frustrated had the organisers kept the layout used last
time Bahrain hosted a race in 2010 when overtaking was
difficult.
Last year's race was cancelled due to a bloody crackdown on
anti-government protesters and the circuit has been shortened.
Raikkonen had a good chance to get past Vettel and was
alongside only for the German to close the door.
"I chose the wrong side, so that's about it. After that my
tyres dropped off a bit and I couldn't get close enough," he
declared.
"Hopefully we can put ourselves in a similar position later
on this season in the next coming races. It's not going to be
easy but we will try. And that would be nice.
"This weekend it worked, last weekend it didn't. We know
that the speed is there, we just need to try to get everything
exactly right."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)