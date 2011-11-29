HELSINKI Nov 29 Kimi Raikkonen will return to Formula One in 2012 after signing a two-year contract with Lotus Renault, the team said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Finn won the world championship with Ferrari in 2007 but quit Formula One two years later and and switched to rallying. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Peter Rutherford)