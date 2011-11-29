Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
HELSINKI Nov 29 Kimi Raikkonen will return to Formula One in 2012 after signing a two-year contract with Lotus Renault, the team said on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Finn won the world championship with Ferrari in 2007 but quit Formula One two years later and and switched to rallying. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.