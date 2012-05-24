MONACO May 24 Lotus have ruled out Kimi
Raikkonen mixing Formula One and rallying after speculation that
he could enter Rally Finland later this year.
The former Renault team lost Polish driver Robert Kubica to
life-threatening injuries last year and principal Eric Boullier
made clear at the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday that Raikkonen
could not be put at risk.
"Contractually he cannot do it. End of story," he told
Reuters.
"Obviously there is a trauma here after 2011. But we can't
allow any contract with the drivers...it's supposed to have a
clause where they cannot take any risk because they are so
valuable for the team.
"Rally, skiing, jumping is not allowed."
Kubica, a race winner and rising star in Formula One who was
Renault's number one driver, suffered severe leg and hand
injuries when he crashed in a minor rally in Italy in February
2011.
The Pole had multiple operations, has not raced since, is
now out of contract and has largely disappeared from the public
gaze.
Former Ferrari driver Raikkonen returned to Formula One this
year with Lotus after two years spent competing in the world
rally championship with Citroen.
The autosport.com website reported this week that he would
be interested in competing in Finland in August, when Formula
One has a summer break.
"I'd like to do Rally Finland this season as it fits with
the calendar but you'll have to ask the team if it fits in my
contract," he was quoted as saying.
The Finn crashed and hurt his wrist while competing in a
snowmobile race in Austria last December but Boullier said Lotus
could not have prevented that.
"He started to race for us in 2012, not 2011, so he was
under contract with another brand."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)