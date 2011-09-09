MONZA, Italy, Sept 9 Formula One champions Red
Bull and engine provider Renault have signed a five-year
extension to their partnership, both sides announced on Friday.
The deal means Renault will provide Red Bull with the new
1.6 litre V6 turbo engines due to replace the current V8s in
2014.
"Red Bull Racing and Renault share the views that stability
is a fundamental condition to perform at the top levels of
competition," said Renault Sport F1 president Bernard Rey in a
statement.
Red Bull have won seven of 12 races so far this season and
started on pole position in all of them. Renault will also
provide engines to the Renault F1, Team Lotus and Williams teams
next year.
