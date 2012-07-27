By Brian Homewood
| BUDAPEST, July 27
BUDAPEST, July 27 Red Bull are likely to lose no
more than a few hundredths of a second following the ban on
their controversial engine setting this week, their engine
supplier Renault said Friday.
"It's very difficult to quantify but we're talking about
hundredths, not seconds or tenths of seconds," Renault's head of
track operations Remi Taffin told reporters.
"We are chasing hundredths of a second and this means we
have to chase somewhere else."
Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel, third in the Formula One
championship behind Fernando Alonso and team mate Mark Webber,
also dismissed any concern.
"It is much less than what people expect," he said. "Of
course, if we had the choice, then we would go back to what we
had in Hockenheim but it is difficult for us to measure."
He added: "There is a lot of talk but if you would know what
is going on in the background then you would not be too
interested in all the talking and stuff that has been printed in
the last few days."
"Fortunately tomorrow there is a new newspaper, and the day
after tomorrow another on, and especially on Monday, so we will
focus on the race here and then try to make some good news for
Monday's newspaper."
Red Bull were forced to change their engine torque mapping
after the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA)
closed down a loophole in the regulations this week.
The new ruling, addressing a hugely complex issue, limits
how much teams can change specific settings that control the
amount of torque delivered by the engine in various conditions.
Red Bull were referred to the stewards over the engine
torque mapping before last week's German Grand Prix. They were
cleared of a breaching the regulations but the FIA made it clear
in its wording of the decision that it was not happy with the
situation.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)