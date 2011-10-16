YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 16 Red Bull celebrated a new Formula One high on Sunday at the South Korean circuit that had marked the lowest point of their season a year ago.

"That made up for last year, didn't it?," said a beaming team principal Christian Horner, wearing a black and gold T-shirt celebrating his team's second successive constructors' title.

Red Bull, dismissed by some as a party team when the Austrian-based energy drink manufacturer first entered the sport, have now pulled off a 'double double' - sweeping both the drivers' and constructors' titles two years in a row.

Sebastian Vettel's 10th race win of the season, just a week after he became the sport's youngest ever double world champion at the age of 24, came in sharp contrast to last year's nightmare at Yeongam.

"That was the most depressing race of our entire season last year," said Horner.

"For Mark (Webber) to drive such a strong race as well, and secure our second constructors' championship and retain it, it's been a very special week for the team.

"First of all Sebastian retaining the drivers' in Japan and then one week later achieving what we have here in Korea is phenomenal. The whole team should be very, very proud of what they have managed to achieve."

Last year, Red Bull had arrived in Korea for the circuit's inaugural race with Australian Webber and Vettel in a fierce five-way title battle.

After locking out the front row on the starting grid, it all went wrong in a rain-delayed race that ended in near-darkness after Webber had crashed out and Vettel suffered an engine failure while heading for victory.

That remains Red Bull's last double retirement and Vettel's last failure to score.

Only seven teams have won back-to-back constructors' championships in the history of Formula One and Red Bull have done it as a non-manufacturer owned entry.

"I think it's very special, because when you do it for the first time there's all the emotion of having achieved it and done it for the first time," said Horner.

"To go into the season as the reigning world champion driver and constructor there's that expectation and pressure to retain it and what I'm especially pleased with is the way the team has dealt with that pressure.

"The team has improved in all areas and we are a stronger unit than we were 12 months ago," added the Briton.

"I think the whole team has just worked in total harmony. and that enables you to achieve the kind of results we have today."

Last year's first title killed off the idea of Red Bull being anything less than serious. Despite that, some still condemned them as nothing more than a drinks company in a world of car makers and engineering heritage.

"For a drinks manufacturer to win two world championships in the constructors and two drivers', it's not looking too bad," grinned Horner.