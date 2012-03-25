By Abhishek Takle
| March 25
March 25 Red Bull are beginning to sound more
like the teams who were chasing them last year after both cars
failed to finish on the podium in the Malaysian Grand Prix on
Sunday.
World champion Sebastian Vettel started fifth on the grid
and limped home 11th after contact with the HRT of Narain
Karthikeyan punctured his left rear wheel and damaged the brake
duct.
"He came up to Karthikeyan who seemed to have brain fade
...," Vettel's Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told
reporters.
"That was frustrating for Sebastian because for sure at
least a fourth place finish was on for him today," Horner said.
Horner said the damaged brake duct, which feeds air to the
brakes to cool them down, meant Vettel's brake temperatures
rocketed, prompting the team to ask him to retire the car.
But a malfunctioning radio meant Vettel did not hear the
call.
"We could see the left rear brake going into a thermal
runaway and out of control and that's why we wanted to try and
stop the car from a safety point of view," Horner said.
Vettel's team mate, Mark Webber finished fourth despite not
being entirely comfortable on the intermediate tyres he put on
after the rain interrupted race had been re-started.
"That was a very, very, very long stint. Not very Formula
One to be driving around with that little grip," Webber said.
"And then when the track started to go dry I felt much
happier obviously and we were going a lot more right," said the
Australian who was catching third-placed driver Lewis Hamilton
towards the end of the race.
Red Bull have struggled this season with McLaren dominating
the first two qualifying sessions.
The Adrian Newey-designed cars did show far more promising
race pace in last week's season opener but did not quite have
the speed to challenge Jenson Button's winning McLaren.
The Milton Keynes-based team comes away from the opening two
races with 42 points compared with the 72 they had at this stage
last year.
"We know we've got things that we can improve on and that's
what we'll be focused on for China," Horner said. "But it's
fairly unpredictable for the moment.
"Consistency will be important all the way through."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
