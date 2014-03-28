SEPANG, Malaysia, March 28 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is seeking the removal of fuel flow sensors after they suffered more issues with the new system at Friday's practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Horner's new driver Daniel Ricciardo crossed the line in second at the season-opening Melbourne Grand Prix a fortnight ago only for the FIA to disqualify him for exceeding the fuel flow limit of 100kg per hour.

Red Bull queried the accuracy of the metre and have appealed the hearing not due until April 14.

Horner said he would talk with FIA technical delegate Charlie Whiting before Sunday's race in Sepang after Ricciardo's sensor failed and needed to be replaced on Friday.

The Briton added that he knew of other drivers who have experienced problems with the system.

"If we don't (get synchronised readings) we will find ourselves in an awkward situation, but one we will try to work with the FIA on, but we will find ourselves in the same dilemma as Melbourne," Horner said.

"We need a better way of measuring and monitoring the fuel flow, or say you get rid of it and you have 100kg for the race and that's it.

"Personally, I think it would be easier to get rid of it."

Allowing unregulated fuel flow could open the door to sophisticated engine mapping systems with teams seeking to extract more performance.

The FIA attempted to ease the confusion around the fuel flow system by holding a briefing to explain how it works and the regulations applied, suggesting they have no interest in modifying or removing it.

Fuel flow sensors were not the only problem for Red Bull, however, with world champion Sebastian Vettel requiring a new electronic power control unit for Saturday qualifying and Sunday's race.

It will be the third time the German has had to replace a part of the power supply unit with only five changes permitted over the 19-race season before grid penalties are imposed.

The four-times champion finished Friday's second practice session third quickest with Ricciardo seventh to give the team hope that they can win points to get off the mark in Malaysia.

"I think we had a good day, obviously Friday timings are not the most important thing in the world but it's good to be up there and in range of the top guys," Vettel said after finishing 0.61 seconds behind Mercedes' Nico Rosberg.

"I think we had a decent day, not a completely smooth day for both of us, there are still some things to solve on the software side and the programming, but that's the way it is.

"I think we have to learn a lot but all in all, I'm quite happy." (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Toby Davis)