MONZA, Italy, Sept 9 Talk is cheap and any
Formula One team is only as good as its last race, Red Bull boss
Christian Horner said on Friday in a put-down to Ferrari's
declared plans for a new era of domination.
Speaking ahead of the Italian team's home grand prix at
Monza, Horner recognised that reigning champions Red Bull lacked
the illustrious pedigree and 60-year history of the sport's
glamour team.
But he also made clear that Red Bull already had what
Ferrari, for all their past achievements, were striving to
create.
"It's been a great run for us," he said of a season that has
so far seen Red Bull start every race on pole position and win
seven out of 12.
"We don't have the history of Ferrari, we've only been
around six and a half years or so, so ultimately it comes down
to what you do on the circuit and you are only as good as your
last race in many respects," he told reporters over breakfast in
the team motorhome.
"It would be arrogant for us to say that we expect to
dominate in future years. We don't take anything for granted."
EARNED RESPECT
Ferrari have won just one race this season, the British
Grand Prix at Silverstone in July. They last won the drivers'
championship with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.
Red Bull took both titles last year and Germany's Sebastian
Vettel has his second successive crown all but wrapped up.
"We've won 22 grands prix, we've had 32 poles, we've won two
world championships," said Horner. "So I think that we have
earned respect in the pitlane.
"We don't disrepect or underestimate the achievements of our
peers but we are very much focused on what happens on the
circuit."
Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali told Reuters on Wednesday
that he was laying the groundwork for a new era of domination
with Spain's Fernando Alonso and hoped the team would be in a
position to win consistently next year.
The Italian, in a separate interview with Germany's Bild Am
Sonntag, also laughed off a suggestion that Ferrari could learn
from Red Bull.
"They have a title and we have 16, so if Red Bull do half of
what we have done then maybe we will have a rethink. The
question is who has the better foundation," he said.
Horner reminded reporters, with a chuckle, that Alonso had
said only on Thursday that nothing could be taken for granted.
"At the end of the day, talk's cheap," said the Red Bull
principal. "Everybody has the target of winning. But it's
ultimately what you do on the track that counts. There are no
guarantees in Formula One.
"There are no guarantees that we will continue our level of
performance but we've had stability within the organisation for
some time now, we've got a tremendous strength in depth in the
team," he continued.
"I think we have achieved the status we have by not just
having the best car but our drivers have delivered, we've had
the best strategies, our pitstop work has been the best.
"To achieve the kind of results that we have, you have to
tick all the boxes in every single area."
As far as who had the better foundation, Horner pointed to
Red Bull's designer Adrian Newey -- who has created
title-winning cars for three separate teams -- but also
emphasised the team effort.
"Adrian was at McLaren for five years without winning a
championship so Adrian is not the single secret to success," he
said.
"You can have the best centre forward in the world but if
you haven't got the midfield, the defence and the right goalie
you are not going to win many football matches. It's the same
here," he added.
