SHANGHAI, April 14 Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado
and Spaniard Pedro de la Rosa were reprimanded by Formula One
stewards on Saturday for impeding rivals in Chinese Grand Prix
qualifying.
Maldonado was ruled to have got in the way of Caterham's
Heikki Kovalainen, who had expected the Williams driver to be
penalised.
"He was weaving on the back straight and I was getting very
close to him, so obviously he had no intention of letting me
by," complained the Finn.
HRT's De la Rosa held up Maldonado's Brazilian team mate
Bruno Senna in the first phase of the session.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)