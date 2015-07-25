Motor racing-Timberlake follows Swift as F1 Austin crowd-puller
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:22.997 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:23.095 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:23.886 4. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:24.215 5. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:24.326 6. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.483 7. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:24.678 8. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:24.846 9. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:24.929 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:24.941 11. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:24.953 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:25.094 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:25.229 14. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:25.345 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:25.393 16. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.661 17. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:26.060 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:26.095 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:28.757 20. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:28.908
LONDON, March 29 U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport.