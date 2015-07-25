Motor racing-Timberlake follows Swift as F1 Austin crowd-puller
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:22.890 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:22.979 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:23.312 4. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:23.587 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:23.596 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:23.649 7. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:23.895 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:23.895 9. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:24.032 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.115 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:24.242 12. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:24.408 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.444 14. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:24.563 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:24.623 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:24.739 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:24.843 18. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:24.997 19. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:27.416 20. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:27.949
LONDON, March 29 U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport.