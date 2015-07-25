Motor racing-Timberlake follows Swift as F1 Austin crowd-puller
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying from the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:22.020 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:22.595 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:22.739 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:22.774 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:23.020 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:23.222 7. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:23.332 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:23.537 9. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:23.679 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:24.181 - - - - - - - - - - 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:23.826 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:23.869 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:24.461 14. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:24.609 15. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren - - - - - - - - - - 16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:24.739 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:24.843 18. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:24.997 19. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:27.416 20. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:27.949 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-15: second qualifying session 16-20: first qualifying session
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
LONDON, March 29 U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport.