Motor racing-Former Le Mans racer Watts comes out as gay
LONDON, Feb 20 Retired Le Mans racer Danny Watts has come out as gay, saying he had never felt able to be open about his sexuality while competing in the sport.
July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Race from the Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheimring (Hockenheim) on Sunday 1. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:31:05.862 2. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren +00:06.949 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 00:16.409 4. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 00:21.925 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 00:23.732 6. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 00:27.896 7. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 00:28.970 8. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 00:46.941 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 00:48.162 10. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 00:48.889 11. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 00:59.227 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 01:11.428 13. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 01:16.829 14. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 01:16.965 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1 lap 16. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Caterham - Renault 1 lap 17. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams - Renault 1 lap 18. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1 lap 19. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 2 laps 20. Charles Pic (France) Marussia - Cosworth 2 laps 21. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT - Cosworth 3 laps 22. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia - Cosworth 3 laps 23. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT - Cosworth 3 laps r. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 11 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Michael Schumacher,1:18.725, lap 57.
LONDON, Feb 20 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has clarified comments about not wanting to share data with Formula One team mates and says he has "zero problems" with new Mercedes arrival Valtteri Bottas.
LONDON, Feb 20 Sauber presented their new Formula One car on Monday, celebrating the Swiss-based team's 25 years in the sport with golden lettering but little in the way of sponsorship branding on the blue and white machine.