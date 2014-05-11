INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:41:05.155 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes +00:00.636 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 00:49.014 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 01:16.702 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 01:19.293 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 01:27.743 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1 lap 8. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1 lap 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1 lap 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1 lap 11. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1 lap 12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1 lap 13. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1 lap 14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1 lap 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1 lap 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 17. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 18. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Ferrari 2 laps 19. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 2 laps 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham - Renault 2 laps r. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham - Renault 32 laps r. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 42 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Sebastian Vettel,1:28.918, lap 55.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.