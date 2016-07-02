Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
July 2 (Gracenote) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One GP Austria at Red Bull Ring on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:07.098 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:07.234 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:07.308 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:07.639 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:07.761 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:07.814 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:07.831 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:08.285 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:08.304 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:08.327 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:08.442 12. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:08.475 13. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:08.534 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:08.550 15. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:08.569 16. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:08.786 17. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:08.939 18. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:09.008 19. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:09.116 20. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:09.137 21. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:09.557 22. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:10.959
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)