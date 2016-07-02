Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
July 2 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One GP Austria at Red Bull Ring on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:06.516 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:06.761 3. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:06.947 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:07.131 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:07.148 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:07.240 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:07.385 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:07.419 9. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:07.500 10. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:07.565 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:07.618 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:07.653 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:07.657 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:07.660 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:07.662 16. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:07.671 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:07.941 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:07.965 19. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:08.026 20. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:08.409 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:08.418 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:08.446
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)