Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
July 3 (Gracenote) - Result from the Formula One GP Austria at Red Bull Ring on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:27:38.107 2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer +00:05.719 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:06.024 4. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 00:26.710 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:30.981 6. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 00:37.706 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 00:44.668 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 00:47.400 9. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1 lap 10. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1 lap 11. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap 12. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 lap 13. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1 lap 15. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 16. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1 lap 17. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 2 laps 18r. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 7 laps 19r. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 7 laps 20r. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 8 laps r. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 45 laps r. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 69 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Lewis Hamilton,1:08.411, lap 67.
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.