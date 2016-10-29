Motor racing-Ecclestone selling shares in Formula One
LONDON, Jan 26 Bernie Ecclestone is set to make a quick $29 million from Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One after being deposed as the sport's commercial supremo this week.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday 1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:19.137 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:19.231 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:19.370 4. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:19.618 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:19.811 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:19.937 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:19.994 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:19.997 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:20.255 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:20.325 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:20.472 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:20.586 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:20.600 14. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:20.959 15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:21.152 16. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:21.245 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:21.338 18. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:21.345 19. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:21.601 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:21.758 21. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:21.921 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:22.354
LONDON, Jan 26 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has challenged fans to design his race helmet for the new season starting in March.
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.