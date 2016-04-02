Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:31.683 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:31.723 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:32.104 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:32.160 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:32.675 6. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:33.082 7. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:33.113 8. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:33.337 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:33.363 10. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:33.519 11. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:33.569 12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:33.617 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:33.704 14. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:33.744 15. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:33.778 16. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:34.003 17. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:34.013 18. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:34.128 19. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:34.281 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:34.424 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:35.546 22. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:35.724
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.