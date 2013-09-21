Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:44.196 2. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:45.009 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:45.115 4. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:45.164 5. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:45.208 6. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:45.271 7. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:45.376 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:45.379 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:45.381 10. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:45.483 11. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:45.522 12. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:45.657 13. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:45.658 14. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:45.851 15. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:45.960 16. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:45.982 17. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:46.121 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:46.619 19. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:48.111 20. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:48.320 21. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:48.830 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:48.930
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.