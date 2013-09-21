Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying from the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:42.841 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:42.932 3. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:43.058 4. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:43.152 5. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:43.254 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:43.890 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:43.938 8. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:44.282 9. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:44.439 10. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari - - - - - - - - - - 11. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:44.555 12. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:44.588 13. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:44.658 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:44.752 15. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:45.185 16. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:45.388 - - - - - - - - - - 17. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:46.121 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:46.619 19. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:48.111 20. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:48.320 21. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:48.830 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:48.930 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-16: second qualifying session 17-22: first qualifying session
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.