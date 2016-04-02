Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:31.325 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:31.391 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.403 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:31.636 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:31.672 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:31.685 7. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:31.716 8. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:31.888 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:31.976 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:31.987 11. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:32.005 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:32.045 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:32.118 14. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:32.472 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:32.559 16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:32.806 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:32.840 18. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:32.911 19. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:33.181 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:33.438 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:34.190 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:34.388
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.