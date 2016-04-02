Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:30.039 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:30.409 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:30.535 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:30.559 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:30.931 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.122 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:31.374 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:31.604 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:31.756 10. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:31.772 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:31.816 12. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:31.934 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:31.945 14. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:31.998 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:32.241
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.