Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:29.493 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:29.570 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:30.012 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:30.244 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:30.854 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:31.153 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:31.155 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:31.620 - - - - - - - - - - 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:31.756 10. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:31.772 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:31.816 12. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1:31.934 13. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:31.945 14. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:31.998 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:32.241 - - - - - - - - - - 16. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:32.806 17. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:32.840 18. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:32.911 19. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:33.181 20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:33.438 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:34.190 22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:34.388 - - - - - - - - - - 1-8: third and final qualifying session 9-15: second qualifying session 16-22: first qualifying session
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.