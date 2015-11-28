Motor racing-Timberlake follows Swift as F1 Austin crowd-puller
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:40.974 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:41.111 3. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.983 4. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.996 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:42.275 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:42.303 7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:42.500 8. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:42.540 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:42.570 10. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes 1:42.585 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:42.608 12. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:42.889 13. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:42.896 14. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:42.911 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:42.929 16. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:42.941 17. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:43.187 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:43.838 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:46.297 20. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:47.434
LONDON, March 29 U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport.