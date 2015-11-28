Motor racing-Timberlake follows Swift as F1 Austin crowd-puller
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:40.758 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:40.979 3. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.560 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:41.612 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:41.830 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:41.868 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.925 8. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:42.328 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:42.349 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:42.482 11. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:42.521 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:42.668 13. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:42.807 14. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:43.614 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes no time
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
LONDON, March 29 U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport.