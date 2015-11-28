Motor racing-Timberlake follows Swift as F1 Austin crowd-puller
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Qualifying from the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:40.237 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:40.614 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:41.051 4. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.184 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:41.444 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:41.656 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.686 8. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:41.759 9. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) RedBull - Renault 1:41.933 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:42.708 - - - - - - - - - - 11. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:42.521 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:42.668 13. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Mercedes 1:42.807 14. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:43.614 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Mercedes - - - - - - - - - - 16. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:42.941 17. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:43.187 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:43.838 19. Will Stevens (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:46.297 20. Roberto Merhi (Spain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:47.434 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-15: second qualifying session 16-20: first qualifying session
LONDON, March 29 U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport.