Motor racing-Alonso chides Honda for lack of pace and power
BARCELONA, March 8 A frustrated Fernando Alonso let rip at McLaren's engine partners Honda on Wednesday after another difficult afternoon of pre-season testing.
July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One German Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:31.754 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:31.973 3. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:32.789 4. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:32.822 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:32.956 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:33.065 7. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:33.139 8. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:33.213 9. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:33.260 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:33.456 11. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:33.493 12. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:33.810 13. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:33.901 14. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:33.976 15. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:34.025 16. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:34.200 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:34.437 18. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:35.674 19. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:35.987 20. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:36.078 21. Rodolfo Gonzalez (Venezuela) Marussia - Cosworth 1:37.459 22. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari
* Raikkonen hits barriers, Alonso struggles (Adds afternoon session)
LONDON, March 8 Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.