LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Result from the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:40:31.402 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes +00:08.354 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 00:17.313 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:20.858 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:21.323 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:49.376 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 00:58.891 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 01:05.612 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 01:16.206 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 01:16.798 11. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1 lap 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1 lap 14. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 lap 15. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 16. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1 lap 18. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap 19. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap 20. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap 21. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 2 laps r. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 71 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Daniel Ricciardo,1:21.134, lap 53.
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.