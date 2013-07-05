Motor racing-Alonso chides Honda for lack of pace and power
BARCELONA, March 8 A frustrated Fernando Alonso let rip at McLaren's engine partners Honda on Wednesday after another difficult afternoon of pre-season testing.
July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One German Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:30.416 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:30.651 3. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:30.683 4. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:30.843 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:30.848 6. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:31.056 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:31.059 8. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:31.304 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:31.568 10. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:31.797 11. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:31.824 12. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:31.855 13. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:32.055 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:32.086 15. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:32.495 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:32.762 17. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:32.879 18. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:32.880 19. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:33.695 20. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:33.804 21. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:34.017 22. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:34.667
BARCELONA, March 8 A frustrated Fernando Alonso let rip at McLaren's engine partners Honda on Wednesday after another difficult afternoon of pre-season testing.
* Raikkonen hits barriers, Alonso struggles (Adds afternoon session)
LONDON, March 8 Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.