Motor racing-Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Result from the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:40:31.402 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes +00:08.354 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:20.858 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:21.323 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 00:27.313 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:49.376 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 00:58.891 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 01:05.612 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 01:16.206 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 01:16.798 11. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1 lap 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1 lap 14. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 lap 15. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 16. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1 lap 18. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap 19. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap 20. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap 21. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 2 laps r. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 71 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Daniel Ricciardo,1:21.134, lap 53.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone's ousting as Formula One supremo will take the sport in a different, digital direction under new American owners Liberty Media but there is much work to be done in the months and years ahead.