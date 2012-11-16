Motor racing-Wolff and Lauda renew Mercedes F1 contracts to 2020
LONDON, Feb 20 Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:38.125 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:39.543 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:40.337 4. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:40.528 5. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:40.650 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:40.966 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.023 8. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 1:41.036 9. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:41.159 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:41.473 11. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.783 12. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:41.825 13. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:41.833 14. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:41.880 15. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:41.998 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:42.539 17. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:42.588 18. Charles Pic (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:43.288 19. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 1:43.443 20. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Caterham - Renault 1:43.522 21. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia - Cosworth 1:44.464 22. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams - Renault 1:44.548 23. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT - Cosworth 1:46.917 24. Ma Qinghua (China) HRT - Cosworth 1:48.559
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.