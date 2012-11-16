Motor racing-Wolff and Lauda renew Mercedes F1 contracts to 2020
LONDON, Feb 20 Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:37.718 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:38.475 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:38.483 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:38.748 5. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:38.786 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:39.029 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:39.448 8. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams - Renault 1:39.531 9. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber - Ferrari 1:39.653 10. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:40.115 11. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:40.166 12. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:40.230 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:40.286 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:40.326 15. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:40.435 16. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:40.516 17. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:40.700 18. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:41.430 19. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham - Renault 1:42.476 20. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia - Cosworth 1:42.652 21. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Caterham - Renault 1:42.846 22. Charles Pic (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:43.538 23. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT - Cosworth 1:44.453 24. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT - Cosworth 1:45.114
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.