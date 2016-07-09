Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
July 9 (Gracenote) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:30.904 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:30.967 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.488 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.561 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:32.049 6. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:32.736 7. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:32.754 8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:32.798 9. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:32.833 10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:32.889 11. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:32.895 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:33.042 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:33.344 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:33.361 15. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:33.440 16. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:33.538 17. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:33.710 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:33.769 19. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:34.049 20. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:34.471 21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:34.551 22. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:34.658
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.