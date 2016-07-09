Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
July 9 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 1 from the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:30.724 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:30.739 3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.305 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:31.326 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:31.606 6. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.684 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:31.913 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:32.115 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:32.146 10. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:32.237 11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:32.281 12. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:32.283 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:32.336 14. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:32.349 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:32.553 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:32.729 17. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:32.788 18. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:32.905 19. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:33.098 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:33.151 21. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:33.544 Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.