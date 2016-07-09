Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
July 9 (Gracenote) - Qualifying session 2 from the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:29.243 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:29.970 3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:30.697 4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:30.711 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:31.319 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:31.385 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:31.478 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:31.708 9. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:31.740 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:31.770 11. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:31.875 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:32.002 13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:32.050 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:32.241 15. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:32.306 16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:37.060
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.